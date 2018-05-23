Search on for family of teddy bear lost at Gympie Show

GYMPIE police have put the call out for the family belonging to a teddy bear that was found at the Gympie Show last Thursday.

"The Gympie Crime Prevention team is desperately looking for little Ted's family. He was lost on Thursday, May 17, at the Gympie Show,” police said.

"As all lost children or teddies should do, he came looking for police as he couldn't find his family and got scared.”

The teddy bear is being well looked after by the police team but is missing his family and wants to go home.

Anyone who may know Ted can contact the Crime Prevention team on 5480 1410 or email DCPC.gympie@police.qld.gov.au