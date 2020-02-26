Search on for best coach over summer in Gympie region

GYMPIE is blessed with a large pool of passionate people who dedicate their time to training our region’s athletes.

One of those is Kilkivan swimming coach Krystle Power.

The Gympie Times is on the hunt for the region’s top coach but is narrowing the list to summer sports – cricket, swimming, surf life saving, athletics and tennis.

Kilkivan Stingrays Swimming Club coach Krystle Power. Photo: Bec Singh

This can include sports which run all year round like touch, golf, squash, basketball, volleyball, badminton, boxing, gymnastics and martial arts.

Power has been training the talented athletes at Kilkivan Stringray’s Swimming Club for about three seasons.

Despite taking on the coaching duties, Power did not always aspire to being a coach.

“I started teaching in the learn-to-swim program about 17 years ago - I had no desire to coach,” she said.

Kilkivan Stingrays Swimming Club coach Krystle Power. Photo: Bec Singh

“I found learn-to-swim so rewarding to get those kids swimming and I was not interested. We had a coach here who decided to leave three seasons ago and it was a case of I take it on or the children have no one. Now, I would never go back. I love it - working with the children and seeing their results.

Kilkivan Stringrays Swimming Club champions Krystle Power trained (from left) Sasha Power, Tobi Geri, Drew Lahiff, Violette Murnane and Molli McLean.

The importance of a coach in a child’s sporting progress can sometimes be underestimated, however Power believes the rapport she has with her 45 swimmers has certainly played a part in their success.

“The connection I have with the children is something that not a lot of coaches have with their swimmers,” she said.

“I feel I could not go to another club and work with the children like the way I work with these because I know the children and built that connection and rapport with them and I could not get these same results.

Kilkivan Stringrays Swimming Club champions Sasha Power, Tobi Geri, coach Krystal Power, Drew Lahiff, Violette Murnane and Molli McLean.

“I feel I let these children down because I do not have that time and dedication other coaches have because I have a family of four children but I try and do what I can and they are still getting the results.

Kilkivan Stringrays Swimming Club champions back, from left) Drew Lahiff, Tobi Geri and Grant Lahiff and (front) Sasha Power, Violette Murnane and Molli McLean.

“The highlight has been getting the children to state level. The challenge for me is having my own children - if they have stuff on or are sick and I have to cancel my training and I find that I let the swimmers down.”

Power hopes to one day have her athletes go to nationals but is working towards taking more swimmers to state than the six she took two weeks ago.