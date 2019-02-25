Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The dogs were found in the areas surrounding Lake Broadwater and are currently in quarantine.
The dogs were found in the areas surrounding Lake Broadwater and are currently in quarantine. Contributed
News

Search is on for abandoned dogs

by Meg Gannon
22nd Feb 2019 4:00 PM

A CHASE has begun to recover four puppies who were dumped at Lake Broadwater.

Four dogs, a mum and three of her puppies, have been recovered but a search remains for the last four puppies before they irreversibly damage the wildlife, or themselves.

Penney from Town and Home Farm Pet Care has been on the hunt for the dogs.

"When they were found, they were pretty poor," Penney said.

"And starving, absolutely starving."

Penney's first instinct was to spring into action, after threats to bait the dogs circulated.

"We're trying to do whatever we can to catch them because they are domestic dogs, and they'd be absolutely terrified," she said.

Penney contacted Peta Herrero from Best Friends Fur Ever Pet Rescue.

"We've had them in quarantine obviously... we don't know what diseases could be around," she said.

Michael Beattie from the RSPCA said there's no reason for dogs to be abandoned.

"Sometimes it's just total indifference, which is just really disturbing," he said.

Fears the dogs will turn wild are rife, as the chase continues to find the dogs.

"The fact that they were found in a conservation park with wildlife at risk, we need to get them out of there," Mrs Herrero said.

best friends fur ever pet rescue editors picks lake broadwater rspca

Top Stories

    'He either killed my baby sister or pushed her to it'

    premium_icon 'He either killed my baby sister or pushed her to it'

    Crime Grieving mum, brother fear Ipswich domestic violence victim was 'coerced' to die by suicide as women's safety advocates urge police to re-open investigation

    • 25th Feb 2019 4:47 PM
    Huge milestone for Gympie couple who worked in mines 27 yrs

    premium_icon Huge milestone for Gympie couple who worked in mines 27 yrs

    News 'Love does not need to be perfect, it just needs to be true'

    Drug driver in crash that killed mate jailed for five years

    premium_icon Drug driver in crash that killed mate jailed for five years

    Crime A father fell asleep in the passenger seat and never woke up

    Well-loved security guard fights for life after crash

    premium_icon Well-loved security guard fights for life after crash

    News Cooloola community rallies behind father of five