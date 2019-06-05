Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boy (not pictured) is missing from a property in Maramie, northern Queensland.
A boy (not pictured) is missing from a property in Maramie, northern Queensland.
News

Desperate search for missing Qld toddler

5th Jun 2019 11:41 AM

A SEARCH is underway for a two-year-old boy who went missing on an isolated cattle station in rural Queensland yesterday afternoon.

The boy was last seen at about 5pm near the station's homestead on a property in Maramie, around 100km east of Kowanyama.

When the boy's family realised he was missing they and the cattle station employees launched a search of the immediate area.

Police were notified on Tuesday evening after the boy couldn't be found.

Kowanyama police attended the property last night and participated in further searches for the boy.

He was unable to be located before dark.

Additional police, SES and helicopter support are expected to attend the property today to help with the search.

According to Yahoo News, pictures of the child have not been released, as he is believed to be on a private property.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing toddler queensland two year old

Top Stories

    OPINION: 'Labor all talk, no action for regional Qlders'

    premium_icon OPINION: 'Labor all talk, no action for regional Qlders'

    News "Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has once again jetted out of the state to avoid scrutiny”

    • 5th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    Gympie students to reveal Whodunnit in musical mystery

    premium_icon Gympie students to reveal Whodunnit in musical mystery

    News Stage musical murder mystery opens tomorrow night

    • 5th Jun 2019 10:59 AM
    OPINION: Respect for dingoes is the only answer

    premium_icon OPINION: Respect for dingoes is the only answer

    News 'I narrowly survived a dingo attack as a four-year-old'

    TV career beckons Gympie's Stay At Home Mum

    premium_icon TV career beckons Gympie's Stay At Home Mum

    News 'Glam factor' sells Jody on TV guest appearance

    • 5th Jun 2019 10:53 AM