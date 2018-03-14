Search for region's best gardens: here's how to be involved

The search is on for Gympie best gardens. Find out how to be involved below.

IS THERE a special something hidden in your garden you've been keeping a secret?

Do people sometimes say you have a special knack with creating beauty in the landscape?

Well, this is your chance to celebrate with the community by taking part in the Open

Gardens scheme offered by the Gympie Garden Expo.

Expressions of interest are being taken now from gardeners who would like to be part of this annual event.

You may have a traditional cottage garden, enjoy the bounty of a native garden, experiment with modern techniques or have a succulent garden that is superb.

Whatever the design, the expo would like you to tell us about your garden.

Selected gardens will receive a $200 contribution in assistance for their efforts and will be required to have their garden open for viewing for four hours over the weekend.

Visitors will be encouraged to attend the expo and enjoy the fantastic array of plant displays, magical orchids and practical advice for the garden.

A range of food options are available each day before visiting a garden of your choice over the weekend of May 5-6.

Entry to the event is $5, children free, with open gardens also free to the public.

A beautiful garden means many things to different people.

Perhaps your lovingly gathered variety of plants could provide inspiration to others?

If you are interested in participating you can contact 0428 193 156, or email gympiegardenexpo@gmail.com with a short description of your garden design.

More details can be found at www.gympiegardenexpo.com.au