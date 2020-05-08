Search for mystery $9m lotto winner

A person still has no idea they have hit the jackpot after scoring a massive division one prize in last night’s Powerball draw.

A Townsville punter has no idea they are millions of dollars richer today after winning last night's Powerball draw.

The mystery Queensland player held the only division one winning entry across Australia in Powerball draw 1251, and scored the total division one prize of $8,948,153.83.

The ticket is unregistered, so officials from lottery provider the Lott have no way of getting in touch, instead being forced to wait until the player comes forward.

The winning entry was purchased at newsXpress Garbutt Central, and owners Ken and Lyn Ivers said they were thrilled to have made one of their customers an overnight multi-millionaire.

"What wonderful news for the customer and for the region," Ms Ivers said.

"It's just fabulous. I can only imagine how excited they will be when they find out."

Mr Ivers urged his customers to check their tickets.

"Hopefully we can unite this winner with their prize soon," he said.

"In 2018, we sold a $15 million Oz Lotto entry and in 2015 we sold a Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto entry worth $1 million.

"We feel like we are on a roll. We are a bit of a lucky store. Hopefully, this winning streak continues."

The Lott spokeswoman Ally Ramsamy said she was eager to confirm the news with the winner and unite them with their multimillion-dollar prize.

"Someone in Townsville could have gone to work this morning with no idea they've woken up almost $9 million richer," she said.

The Powerball winner is yet to come forward.

"Just imagine how your life could change after you discover you're now a multi-millionaire.

"Make sure you check your wallet, handbag, fridge door, or anywhere else you may have stored your tickets. Previous winners have found valuable tickets in all sorts of places.

"If you discover you're holding the winning ticket, hold on tight to it and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so we can start the prize claim process."

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1251 on Thursday May 7, 2020 were 12, 9, 16, 23, 26, 35 and 29. The all-important Powerball number was 10.

Meanwhile, a man from Sarina in the Mackay region in Queensland has also become one of our newest millionaires - shortly after losing his job due to the coronavirus crisis.

The unnamed man held one of two division one winning entries nationally in Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3970, and has pocketed $1 million.

He said the win was all the more welcome as he was out of work and his wife had recently been forced to take a pay cut.

He told lottery officials the win "changes our life massively" and that he felt "numb" after hearing of his good fortune.

"There's been a bit of drama lately. I lost my job with the coronavirus pandemic and my wife has had to take a pay cut," the man said.

"I'm shaking so much. Everything is beginning to align.

"I've been playing these numbers for six years, some are birthdays, ages, that kind of thing. I had a feeling that they would have to be drawn one day."

He said he was looking forward to financial freedom.

"We will certainly pay off the mortgage to begin with. Never having to worry about making a mortgage payment will be incredible. I can't imagine what that will feel like," he said.

"We will pay some other bills and then it will just be amazing knowing I can take some time to find a job I actually enjoy and not have to rush back to work.

"The timing is just impeccable. This will change our life in a huge way."

The man purchased his winning 18-game marked entry at newsXpress Sarina, Shop 5, Sarina Beach Road Shopping Centre, 13 Sarina Beach Road, Sarina.

Originally published as Search for mystery $9m lotto winner