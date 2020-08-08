Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have launched a desperate search to find a mother who has disappeared with her two young daughters, aged three and two months.
Police have launched a desperate search to find a mother who has disappeared with her two young daughters, aged three and two months.
News

Search for mum who vanished with kids

by Frances Vinall
8th Aug 2020 9:18 AM

A Victorian mum and two young children are missing, with police appealing to the public to help locate them.

Tiegan Carr, who is 26 years old, is believed to be travelling with her children, 3-year-old Kelahni and two-month-old Freya.

The family were last known to be staying at an address in Wangaratta in early July.

Tiegan has had intermittent contact with authorities and it's now believed she may be in Albury, New South Wales.

Police have concerns for their welfare due to Tiegan's medical condition and the young age of the children.

Images of the family have been released in the hope someone can provide information on their current whereabouts.

Anyone who has seen the family or who has information on their current whereabouts is urged to call Bendigo Police Station on 03 5448 1300.

Originally published as Search for mum who vanished with kids

missing tiegan carr

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbroken mum’s life-changing gift in daughter’s memory

        Premium Content Heartbroken mum’s life-changing gift in daughter’s memory

        News The Caboolture mum’s gift to Gympie Hospital gives parents of stillborn babies extra time to say goodbye

        WHAT HAPPENED? 5 major Gympie developments missing in action

        Premium Content WHAT HAPPENED? 5 major Gympie developments missing in action

        News A series of high profile developments have been unveiled with much fanfare over the...

        How ‘maggots’ are ruining Cooloola Coast camping paradise

        Premium Content How ‘maggots’ are ruining Cooloola Coast camping paradise

        News Toilet paper, food, fire bags full of rubbish, cans, makeshift toilets, broken...