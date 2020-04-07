Search for missing swimmer resumes

UPDATE 7.20PM: EMERGENCY services are growing "more and more concerned" for an 18-year-old Cairns woman who went missing at a popular Far North swimming hole yesterday afternoon.

The search will resume tomorrow morning at first light for the teenager, who failed to resurface at Devil's Pool, Babinda Boulders at 2.52pm yesterday.

Police and Swiftwater search teams set up lights along the Boulders track and combed the area for as long as they could.

Detective Acting Inspector Jason Smith said it wasn't looking good as the search was forced to wrap due to lack of light this evening, but they would keep looking for as long as they could.

"The missing swimmer entered the water shortly after 2pm this afternoon and failed to surface," he said.

"As time continues, we grow more and more concerned."

Det Acting Insp Smith said they would notify the woman's family.

"We'll be heading back first thing in the morning," he said.

The QG Air Rescue 510 helicopter has transported the critically injured patient to Cairns Hospital. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Acting Sergeant at Babinda Police Station Justin Benvenuti said the teenager had come down swimming with her partner and close friends, and knew the area.

"We've searched one pool where she was last seen and at the moment there have been no result from that search," he said.

"Probably all up we've had about 50 persons on scene searching."

"I'd also take this opportunity to remind everyone the signs are up for a reason.

"There is numerous signs here to say not to swim in certain areas and to stick to swimming in the designated areas so just moving forward we really need to adhere to those signages.

"They were not swimming in the designated swimming area.

Warning sign on the walk to Devil's Pool, The Babinda Boulders.

"We've had rain here for probably the last two weeks so it's quite flowy at the moment and the water is at a much higher level than normal."

The Devil's Pool area of the Boulders has a reputation for danger, and has claimed the lives of 17 swimmers since the 1950s.

A sign at the entrance to the Devil's Pool walk warns of the danger present at the track, including slippery rocks and rapidly rising water levels.

The road up to Babinda Boulders will remain closed until further notice.

