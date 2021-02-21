Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Maroochydore since February 16.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Maroochydore since February 16.
News

Search for missing Maroochydore teen

Natalie Wynne
21st Feb 2021 8:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast teenager who has been missing for five days is now at the centre of a police appeal.

The 15-year-old has not been seen since February 16.

He was last seen in the vicinity of Pavilions Lane around 2pm however has not been heard from since.

Police and the boy's family hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age.

He is described as caucasian with a proportionate build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black skate shoes, teal coloured sport shorts and a large blue and grey hooded jumper.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know his whereabouts is urged to come forward.

maroochydore missing teen missing teenager queensland police servce sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie man in strife for showing ‘utter contempt’ for law

        Premium Content Gympie man in strife for showing ‘utter contempt’ for law

        News He bought a motorbike and drove away on it, but his licence had been disqualified twice already.

        Robert Irwin says sister Bindi is ‘defying gravity’

        Premium Content Robert Irwin says sister Bindi is ‘defying gravity’

        News Robert Irwin may have gotten himself in more hot water

        One rushed to hospital after two car crash in Gympie

        Premium Content One rushed to hospital after two car crash in Gympie

        News The latest crash follows a horror accident on Tin Can Bay Rd that left a teenager...

        ‘Provocative’ article on gender inequality lacked evidence

        Premium Content ‘Provocative’ article on gender inequality lacked evidence

        Opinion OPINION: Gympie letter writer Merv Welch says he is a strong supporter of female...