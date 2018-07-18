Menu
LifeFlight was unable to locate the missing vessel, but said the man contacted family.
News

Search for missing boatie after no contact

18th Jul 2018 1:00 PM

RACQ LifeFlight has urged boaties to ensure they have working tracking devices after they were called on a search mission early this morning.

Queensland Police Service tasked the Sunshine Coast-based helicopter on the search mission for a missing boatie after the man failed to contact his family.

The aero-medical crew scouted areas across the Wide Bay including Fraser Island and Lady Elliot Island.

While the crew were unable to locate the vessel, the man later made contact with his family.

A LifeFlight spokeswoman said it was important boaties regularly checked in with family and friends to avoid such incidents.

She said the man hadn't returned from a scheduled trip on time and his family were worried for his safety.

