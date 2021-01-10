Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

38,000 Aussies are reported missing every year
News

Search for man in floodwaters

by Danielle O’Neal
10th Jan 2021 1:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A search is underway near a mine site for a man and his truck feared to have been swept away in floodwaters west of Townsville two days ago.

Ground crews, boats and aircraft have been called in to search near the 'surveyor mine site' area in Greenvale, north of Lynd, for the man and his truck, last accounted for on Friday night.

The missing man was in his truck, rego 459WFJ.
The missing man was in his truck, rego 459WFJ.


Police said the Townsville man, 38, had been driving a white FY series Hino along Kennedy Development Rd to a worksite on Friday night when he came across a flooded river.

The man told a colleague he would stop overnight near the river and reassess in the morning.

A colleague drove to meet the man on Saturday morning but he and his truck were not found.

An official multi-agency search was launched this morning as the man or his truck had still not been located. He has not been heard from since Friday night.

The truck's registration was 459WFJ Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

Originally published as Search for man in floodwaters

More Stories

emergency flooding missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie teen blows .102 on P-plates

        Premium Content Gympie teen blows .102 on P-plates

        News Magistrate Chris Callaghan tells 18-year-old he’s dodged a bullet after returning a reading twice the legal limit for someone on their open licence

        Jaw-dropping fuel price change for Gympie in year of COVID

        Premium Content Jaw-dropping fuel price change for Gympie in year of COVID

        News “In April and May, motorists were left rubbing their eyes with the return of fuel...

        Postponed Imbil rodeo gets new date after rain causes delay

        Premium Content Postponed Imbil rodeo gets new date after rain causes delay

        News Another recent local rodeo at Goomeri attracted large controversy when a calf was...

        Testing clinics open this weekend in Gympie

        Premium Content Testing clinics open this weekend in Gympie

        News Anyone who visited Brisbane since January 2 and has now moved on to other parts of...