Search for 'malnourished dog' thrown from moving car

A LARGE search for a dog that was allegedly thrown from a moving car on Rainbow Beach Rd yesterday is continuing this morning after fears for the animal's safety.

Cooloola Cove resident Katherine Webb was in shock yesterday from what she saw flung out the back window of a Hilux Ute near the Rainbow Beach turn as she passed it about 1pm.

"I was driving and the next thing I knew there was just this dog thrown out the window,” she told The Gympie Times.

Katherine said she was forced to slam on the brakes in the 80km/h zone to avoid hitting the dog as it bounced in the middle of the road between her car and the car in front.

The offending Ute failed to stop she said, and while she pulled over herself the dog got up quickly and ran into the bush.

Described as a black kelpie collie cross with a white tip on its tail, Katherine said it looked very malnourished.

"You could pretty much see every bone in its body sticking out.”

Wanting to get the sickly looking dog to a vet immediately, Katherine spent more than four hours searching for the dog yesterday afternoon with a neighbour.

But with no luck she has enlisted the help of former vet nurse, jillaroo and RSPCA worker Donna Douglas to continue the efforts at the site this morning from 8am.

"This sort of thing makes my blood boil; there isn't enough punishment,” Ms Douglas, who has seen countless acts of animal cruelty in her career, said of the incident.

"The punishment doesn't usually fit the crime.

"I believe if you own an animal its yours for life.”

Riders from Think Like a Pony have volunteered to search a large area between Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach Rd on horseback this morning, while Ms Douglas is calling for anyone available to get involved.

For those able to help on foot a coordination point will be set up at the corner of Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay Rds where searchers will head out in two stages, meeting at 8am and 9am to be briefed.

"Any one who wishes to assist please ensure you wear appropriate footwear and bring plenty of bottled water as we will be walking over a large area,” Ms Douglas said.

"All help is much appreciated in try to find this dog.”