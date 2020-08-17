Menu
Chetan Khanna (pictured) says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Search for hit, run driver after rear-end crash

Stuart Cumming
17th Aug 2020 10:53 AM
One driver has chased another after a crash in Buderim this morning.

Emergency services were initially called to the intersection of Mooloolaba Rd and Golf Links Rd at Buderim at 9.53am.

A police spokesman said it appeared one of the cars involved had not stopped after impact, and the driver of the other car involved chased after it.

One of the drivers, Chetan Khanna, said he was waiting on Mooloolaba Rd to turn left onto Golf Links Rd when a black car had collided with the rear of his car.

"When I asked him 'are you alright' he said 'sorry mate, my brakes are not working properly'," Mr Khanna said.

Chetan Khanna says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
He said the man drove away and he followed him down Golf Links Drive where the black car was found abandoned.

Police are investigating.

