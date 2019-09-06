Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Search for driver as man dies in hit and run

6th Sep 2019 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are on the hunt for a motorist who fled the scene of a fatal incident in which a 20-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The man was struck by a vehicle on James St in Cairns just after midnight, police said.

The vehicle failed to stop and drove off in an unknown direction.

Emergency services said the man sustained serious head injuries as a result of the collision.

CPR was commenced however the patient died at the scene.

Investigators are appealing for the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks fatal crash hit and run

Top Stories

    Courtroom erupts as former deputy principal found guilty

    premium_icon Courtroom erupts as former deputy principal found guilty

    Crime ‘YOU saw this’ was shouted at one of Kenneth Ralph Ernst’s supporters as the former deputy principal was found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl.

    6 Gympie drink or drug drivers face the music in court

    premium_icon 6 Gympie drink or drug drivers face the music in court

    News 60-year-old guilty of DUI in the Six Mile Rest Area on August 26.

    Qld fire risk at its highest in generations, says chief

    Qld fire risk at its highest in generations, says chief

    News Water-bombing aircraft on standby, “catastrophic” state declared

    Man critical after near-drowning at waterfall

    premium_icon Man critical after near-drowning at waterfall

    Breaking Paramedics rushed to the popular waterfall this afternoon after a man was pulled...