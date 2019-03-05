Menu
A drunken group of beachgoers took a dip in Bondi Beach at 4am. Picture: Bill Hearne
Missing man found naked in Bondi

5th Mar 2019 10:04 AM

A MAJOR search for an English tourist feared missing off Sydney's Bondi Beach has been called off after the man was found strolling the streets naked but safe.

Police were alerted after four friends went for a dip about 3.50am on Tuesday but only three returned.

The 25-year-old's clothes and personal belongings were still on the beach, sparking a major search involving police, lifesavers and a helicopter.

 

There were fears for the man’s safety. Picture: Bill Hearne
The man was checked by paramedics as a precaution before being reunited with his clothes and friends. Picture: Bill Hearne
It was cancelled about an hour later when the tourist was found walking naked along Military Road at North Bondi.

He was checked by paramedics as a precaution before being reunited with his clothes and friends, NSW Police said in a statement.

 

 

A major search operation was carried out. Picture: Bill Hearne
