Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A major search and rescue operation has recommenced this morning after Luke Howard was reported missing yesterday afternoon.
A major search and rescue operation has recommenced this morning after Luke Howard was reported missing yesterday afternoon. Warren Lynam
News

Search continues for missing man as community rallies

7th May 2019 6:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE search for missing man Luke Howard has recommenced this morning around Mudjimba Island after he was reported missing yesterday afternoon.

The 35-year-old triathlete was reported missing just after 1.30pm after he was fishing with a friend at Old Woman Island.

 

Luke Howard, 35, went missing off Mudjimba Beach after his jet ski took on water and he was forced to try and swim ashore.
Luke Howard, 35, went missing off Mudjimba Beach after his jet ski took on water and he was forced to try and swim ashore. Contributed

The pair's jet ski reportedly malfunctioned, forcing them to return to shore.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland co-ordinator Sebastian De Paula said the jet ski took on too much water and Mr Howard decided to swim back to shore, but he never made it.

 

Police examine the jet ski as a major search and rescue operation commences for missing man Luke Howard.
Police examine the jet ski as a major search and rescue operation commences for missing man Luke Howard. Warren Lynam

Sunshine Coast Water Police began a search along with Surf Life Saving Queensland, the Coast Guard and rescue helicopters.

The search was suspended at 5.30pm and officers have recommenced this morning at 4.30am.

 

Family, friends and the Sunshine Coast community have spend the night hoping for Mr Howard's safe return.
Family, friends and the Sunshine Coast community have spend the night hoping for Mr Howard's safe return. Warren Lynam

Friends, loved ones and the Sunshine Coast community have sent messages of hope, praying Mr Howard would survive the night.

More Stories

editors picks missing man mudjimba queensland police search and rescue sunshine coast water police water police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Recycled plastics will give this Kilkivan girl a hand

    premium_icon Recycled plastics will give this Kilkivan girl a hand

    News 'I haven't shed a tear in 10, 12 years, (but) even talking to people at work because all the locals come in, I did get quite emotional.'

    BUMP BEAUTY: Why pregnancy photography has become so popular

    premium_icon BUMP BEAUTY: Why pregnancy photography has become so popular

    News Maternity photo shoots have become increasingly popular.

    AN OPEN LETTER: If we kill the oceans we kill ourselves

    premium_icon AN OPEN LETTER: If we kill the oceans we kill ourselves

    News 80 per cent of ocean plastic pollution comes from land-based...