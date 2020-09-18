Search continues for lady missing on Fraser Island

A lady in her 70s is still missing on Fraser Island. Picture: Supplied

A search party has recommenced to find a lady aged in her 70s who went missing on the Fraser Island Great Walk on Thursday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there were no updates on her whereabouts.

The lady was hiking with a group of four experienced hikers, including her husband.

The spokesman said she has no serious medical history and was equipped with water and food in her backpack.

Caloundra man Doug Bazley, who is also staying at the Eurong Resort, spoke to the group who said they received a text message from her late last night.

"I went and chatted to them this morning after seeing the police show up to their dinner table last night where there was only three of them," he said.

"They said they got a text from her late last night; she was OK but she didn't know where she was and she wasn't on the track anymore.

"They think she walked off to take a photo and she couldn't find her way back."

Mr Bazley said it poured down rain overnight on the island.

The lady apparently said she was hiding in the hollow of a tree.

Mr Bazley said the group were doing different treks every day, but The Valley of the Giants was a very dark and daunting rainforest.

"When we drove through it was really dark, it's very thick and no light, during the day you don't even need sunglasses; there's 100m-high trees around," he said.

"They're not novices, they hike a lot and the group said they feel as if she would be fine, they just have to find her.

"When they noticed she was missing one of the guys walked back along the path 'coo-ing' and there was no answer."

The Fraser Island Great Walk was opened in 2004 and travels from Dilli Village to Happy Valley.

The story comes as a man in his 50s was flown to hospital after being bitten by a shark also off Fraser Island on Thursday afternoon.