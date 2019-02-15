Ex-political figure appeals rape conviction

A FORMER One Nation staffer who was convicted last year of assaulting and raping a woman is appealing his conviction and sentence, saying the verdict was unreasonable.

Sean David Black, also a one-time Logan councillor, appeared in the Brisbane Court of Appeal today, appealing his conviction and sentence that was handed down to him after a District Court jury last year found him guilty of raping and assaulting a woman in 2007.

He was convicted and sentenced to five years' prison for raping the woman in a bathroom, pushing the victim down a set of stairs and crushing her hand in a door.

The former One Nation media adviser is relying on evidence that the victim was late in making the complaint by only giving a statement to police of the incident in 2016, almost a decade later.

His defence is also relying on the evidence that the pair were amicable after the incident.

Black's Barrister Michael Copley said that there were inconsistencies in the sequences and timing of the alleged incident.

The Crown is opposing the appeal for a reduced conviction and sentence, saying that there is substantive evidence against Black.

The appeal has been adjourned and will recommence on Monday in the Brisbane Court of Appeal.