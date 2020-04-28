Seafood’s ‘coronavirus,’ white spot is back and heading our way

UNDER THREAT: Tin Can Bay seafood industry representative Kev Reibel says white spot disease poses an unknown and potentially existential threat to all ocean fishing in Queensland.

UNDER THREAT: Tin Can Bay seafood industry representative Kev Reibel says white spot disease poses an unknown and potentially existential threat to all ocean fishing in Queensland.

THE seafood industry’s version of coronavirus, white spot disease, has reappeared in Moreton Bay and is heading our way, after the lifting of a southern bay lockdown two years ago.

The new outbreak reprises the threat posed by the virus to much of the Cooloola Coast fishing and tourism industries.

The new outbreak underlines concerns expressed during the original outbreak in the Logan River in 2017.

Tin Can Bay trawler operator and Queensland Seafood Association board member Kev Reibel said the virus was a threat to all mainland-based fishing, not just the prawning industry.

“We don’t know if it can be stopped and we don’t know its boundaries within the crustaceans, or even if it has any boundaries,” Mr Reibel said at the time.

“If it affects crabs, that is another industry and another tourism factor wiped out,” he said.

He backed claims by Tin Can Bay industry environmental adviser and inshore fishing operator Joe McLeod that the apparently unstoppable virus is a threat to the food chains which sustain all kinds of fin fishing as well.

He said the plankton that kick off the fish food chain includes juvenile prawns and other crustaceans.

“If they’re not there, there is nothing for the fish to eat,” he said.

Last week, it was reported that two prawn farms have been affected by the new outbreak and are expected to be quarantined.

The outbreak was first noted when a cluster of crabs in the northern part of Moreton Bay returned an initial positive result for the disease.

This month, 125 mangrove swimming crabs from Moreton Bay were tested and 112 tested positive for the disease, which does not affect humans and only occurs in crustaceans.

Now Gympie MP and Opposition fishing industry spokesman Tony Perrett has expressed disappointment that this coincides with claimed government plans to cut biosecurity funding, but Minister Mark Furner responded that there had been no cuts to white spot funding.

.