Seafood festival had not taken the right direction: letter

WHAT a shame! No Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival this year.

As someone who has lived in the Bay for over 50 years and been involved and seen the festival grow from conception, it has now become obvious it has not taken the right direction to really showcase our town and the seafood industry and does not benefit the local fishermen over all.

Do people really want glorified markets of which 90% are out-of-towners, and so the money does not stay here?

Also a monopoly on selling seafood that only benefits one business.

Thousands of dollars raised not needed for a success.

I remember when locals alone built the ambulance station; how easy we forget.

Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival mascots. Contributed

Don't lose sight of what the original festival meant: showcasing our town and local seafood industry.

Volunteers are the backbone of any organisation or fundraising function, but there needs to be some encouragement for the local people, businesses and fishing fraternity to become involved again.

Local fisherman and Seafood Festival stalwart Joe McLeod with new Chamber of Commerce President Jess Milne. Teah Mallo

We have local seafood depot and retail, a couple of fantastic fish and chip shops, local prawn trawlermen, crabbers and net fishermen - shouldn't be too hard to allow them to have stalls and sell or showcase their produce.

It's a shame this year won't happen. If unaffordable or too hard now how much easier will it be 12 months down the track to get people interested?

Word has it that council's rules and regulations are too strict, they can't be too bad, dogs abound and smoking goes uncontrolled.

Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival - Steve Bennett Member for Burnett, Tony Perrett LEEROY TODD

A visit to Hervey Bay's festival is a good idea, they have banned dogs and smoking hasn't decreased their attendance numbers.

Fishermen up there can also sell their prawns out of an esky just like the good old days.

Call me what you will, but I am very passionate about upholding some of the traditions this town had.

JOAN GAY,

TIN CAN BAY