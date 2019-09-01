Sea Eagles haven’t given up on Turbo

Tom Trbojevic will delay surgery in a bid to return in the finals. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Manly superstar Tom Trbojevic will delay having surgery on his ruptured pectoral in a bid to salvage his season.

The Daily Telegraph has learnt the Sea Eagles are likely to put off any surgery until the end of the season which will give Trbojevic a faint hope of returning this year.

Scan results on Saturday night confirmed Trbojevic had ruptured his pectoral during Manly's 36-6 loss to Melbourne.

He needs surgery to repair the damage but that would sideline Trbojevic for up to three months, ending his 2019 season.

But the Sea Eagles are privately hopeful Trbojevic could feature again this year should Manly go deep into the finals.

The Manly fullback will look to Gold Coast veteran Michael Gordon for inspiration. Gordon ruptured his pectoral for the Roosters in 2017 but delayed surgery as he unsuccessfully chased an elusive premiership.

He played 39 days after the incident which was to have ruled him out for eight weeks.

Manly are hoping Trbojevic could even better Gordon's efforts and be right to play in a month, meaning he could return should they advance to the preliminary finals.

Trbojevic can try to strengthen the muscles around the pectoral but will eventually need surgery to repair the injury.

He hurt the muscle as he tried to make a try-saving tackle on Josh Addo-Carr in the opening minutes of the clash.

His brother Jake said Manly needed to learn from the poor performance which now has them fighting to finish in the top four.

"It doesn't look good but that's footy," Jake said of Tom's injury. "We have to turn it around and learn from it. It wasn't good enough. Letting in 36 points is very disappointing. We have a week to turn it around.

"We were too ill-disciplined, Melbourne are the benchmark. Too many errors. We shot ourselves in the foot.

"It's an indication of where we are at."

Tom has had a horrid year with injuries. A pre-season hamstring injury delay meant he missed the opening two games before he re-aggravated the hamstring two matches into his comeback.

He has featured in just 12 games for Manly this year.

Brendan Elliot did well at fullback when Trbojevic was missing.

Manly's heavy defeat to the Storm came at a huge cost as their injury toll continues to mount. Interchange prop Morgan Boyle could be missing for two weeks after coming from the field with a shoulder injury while back-rower Jack Gosiewski (leg) is in doubt for the match against Parramatta on Friday night.

The Sea Eagles are already without Joel Thompson for at least another month while Toafofoa Sipley is sidelined for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

