SCUH nurse guilty of hospital bed sex assault

A NURSE kissed a woman goodnight minutes after he sexually assaulted her in a hospital bed while she was treated overnight at Sunshine Coast University Hospital in Birtinya.

Prince Harry Bass Gebusion, 35, had told the 20-year-old patient "you're not bad to look at" and asked if she had a boyfriend during one of several "grooming" conversations before he asked to see a tattoo on her upper thigh.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens told Maroochydore Magistrates Court that Gebusion told the woman he "did really good massages" and began to rub her lower leg, applying cream as he moved his hands up towards her groin and under her shorts.

Gebusion touched the woman inappropriately for about five minutes and asked "does your boyfriend touch you like this" as he did.

He rubbed his hands up her body and between her breasts, back down to her hip.

Prince Harry Bass Gebusion, 35 leaves Maroochydore court. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily john mccutcheon

The patient refused to turn over when Gebusion asked to massage her rear side, and when she told him she was going to sleep he leaned over, kissed her forehead and said "goodnight".

The woman reported feeling shocked, confused and scared during the attack, but feared saying anything to Gebusion as he was in charge of her wellbeing and medication.

"I felt very vulnerable and unsafe and it was probably not until the next day that it all hit me and I realised how bad it was," she said in her victim impact statement.

The Sunshine Coast woman told her mother about the night nurse's "creepy" behaviour the next morning and reported him to the Office of the Health Ombudsman.

The court heard the assault happened the night of January 10, 2018 and Gebusion's employment was terminated later that month after an internal investigation.

A notice on the Health Ombudsman website stated the body had imposed conditions on Mr Prince Harry Bass Gebusion's nurse registration that he must not have contact with female patients, effective June 1, 2018.

The victim said she hesitated to report the incident to police until September 2018 as she feared "Harry" would lose his job.

After ongoing anxiety and difficulty dealing with the attack she stated, "I don't want other people to go through the same thing because I didn't speak up".

Gebusion today fronted court, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was sentenced to one-year jail wholly suspended for three years.

He faced a maximum penalty of 10 years, but will not serve any actual time in custody for the offence, unless he commits another crime punishable by prison.

Magistrate Christopher Callaghan said Gebusion was entirely to blame and had abused his position of trust, but found the defendant did not need "any specific rehabilitation" making note of some online courses he had completed on "boundaries".

Sgt Stephens urged the court to impose an 18-month prison sentence with actual time behind bars to demonstrate the community's denunciation of Gebusion's behaviour, and to deter him and others from similar offending.

Sgt Stephens noted there was an element of "grooming" to Gebusion's behaviour, that he "built trust" before he took advantage of her.

Legal counsel Adrian Braithwaite said his client could not give "even a vaguely rational explanation" for his actions, or insight into his "severe lack of judgment" but said he felt ashamed and remorseful.

Mr Braithwaite tendered an apology letter to the victim and 15 references which attested to Gebusion's otherwise good character.

He said his client had moved from the Philippines to Australia with his wife in 2010 to complete his nursing studies and gain accreditation.

Gebusion has since worked in a Blue Care nursing home in 2014, in a Maleny general practice and as a registered nurse at SCUH from 2016 until he was terminated due to his offence.

Mr Braithwaite said his client now worked in a call centre and no longer intended to work as a medical practitioner, nor did he expect he would be able to.