Scuffle breaks out after Gympie driver tells police f--- off

The man had a axe knife and hunting knife in his car when police pulled him over for not wearing a seatbelt. Picture: File photo of hunting knife

A GYMPIE man who was caught driving with an axe and hunting knives, and told police to f--- off when they tried to inspect his car, said he was not in the right frame of mind at the time.

On June 9, police pulled over Anthony Graham Dibley, 50, for not wearing a seatbelt while driving through Southside.

Dibley “hesitantly” handed his licence over to police, after refusing at first.

Police then noticed a problem with Dibley’s rear speakers but when they asked to look he walked to the car door, slammed it shut and told them to “f--- off”.

He “braced” himself against the car and a “short scuffle” followed between him and the police, who charged him with obstructing a police officer.

Upon searching his car police also found an axe knife and a hunting knife, which Dibley could easily reach from the driver’s seat, the court heard.

Dibley said the knives were used for work, and he had forgotten to put them away correctly as he was tired after working a nightshift.

Dibley was charged with possessing knives in public without a reasonable excuse.

The court heard he later apologised for his behaviour and said police had came across him at a bad time.

He was not in the right frame of mind; he was experiencing car troubles, and had also learned his wife had suffered complications from a recent amputation surgery.

Dibley pleaded guilty to both charges in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan acknowledged there were extenuating circumstances leading to Dibley’s actions, and fined him $250.