REPLAY: Colts, University v Noosa in SCRU finals

Tom Threadingham
17th Aug 2019 11:33 AM | Updated: 1:55 PM
UPDATE: Watch the full game replay of University v Noosa in the player above.

UPDATE: Noosa capped their year with a tough-fought victory over USC Barbarians in the Colts grand final.

After a tense fight, Barbarians were first to draw blood with a late try to enter the break 7-0 up.

However, Dolphins were quick to strike back in the second stanza, scoring early to level scores 7-7.

Barbarians then slotted a penalty kick to take the lead 10-7 midway through the second-half before a lengthy run down the field had the Dolphins diving across the line soon after.

That try was converted to see the Dolphins eventually take the victory 14-10.

Full replay will be made available later on today.

RUGBY UNION: The undefeated Noosa Dolphins will battle USC Barbarians in the Colts grand final today at Sunshine Beach.

Noosa head into the clash in fine form, having won all 15 of their regular season fixtures before toppling Caloundra in the major semi-final to earn a direct berth into the decider.

Meanwhile, Barbarians finished the season in third and defeated Gympie and Caloundra convincingly on their way to the final.

The last time the two sides faced off, in July, Noosa won 42-19.

Follow the action in our exclusive livestream from 12noon

