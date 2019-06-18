Scribbling songs on bar mats to topping music charts

ASPY Jones describes himself the child who was always singing in class when he was meant to be working.

The 21-year-old Gympie man was runner up in Hervey Bay's annual Unplugged music competition after finding his way into the finals by the judge's choice of a wild card.

"I did not expect to be runner-up," he said.

"The competition was a really high standard and I knew there was only a first prize so I was amazed when they said they were also going to give me a four-track EP. I can't wait to get started with Pacific International Music.

Hervey Bay Unplugged runner up Aspy Jones

"I can't wait to get started, it's awesome when your original songs are brought to life in a studio."

Aspy can be found any time of day scribbling down original songs in journals, on his phone and even on the back of beer mats.

"I usually start with the melody and then keep playing it until I get inspiration for lyrics," he said.

"The first song I ever wrote was called 'Hate My Job", it was a protest song for my parents and I use to sing it all the time until they let me give up work and try and follow a career in music.

"I was always a bit different as a kid so when I began writing songs and making music I started to find my place in the world."

This will be Aspy's second EP after the release of 'Tantamount' earlier this year funded the Regional Arts Fund.

Hervey Bay Unplugged runner up Aspy Jones's 'Tantamount' debut EP cover

Three songs of Aspy's songs went on to top the Triple J's Unearthed charts.