‘Screaming’ before woman plunged to death from unit
HOMICIDE detectives are investigating how a woman fell to her death from of an inner Sydney apartment block. "It sounds like someone is dying in there," a neighbour said this morning.
A white steel fence behind the 11-floor complex in Zetland has been badly damaged, which is below a number of overhanging balconies.
A guest arriving to a neighbouring apartment on level five said "it sounds like someone is dying in there".
"My friend came over and she heard it in the hallway when she came into our apartment … she literally said 'it sounds like someone's dying in there'. Just screaming, so it sounded like someone young or a female," the woman who lived a few doors away and did not wish to be named said.
Police burst through the front door of the apartment and began searching for a man, she said.
"It was pretty freaky last night because they hadn't caught him yet. So they told us to be careful and listen out and stuff," the woman said.
"We heard them bang the door down but no one was in there."
A resident is believed to have called police and paramedics after hearing a commotion.
Botany police and forensics crews are examining a fifth floor apartment this morning.
Homicide Squad detectives are also involved in the investigation.
Emergency services were called to the Rose Valley Way building after the woman was discovered, suffering from serious injuries.
She died at the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward.