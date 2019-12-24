Scratchie brings Christmas cheer for Coast woman

New wheels for the new year is just what a Coast woman is planning after winning $10,000 on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket. Photo: Contributed

New wheels for the new year is just what a Coast woman is planning after winning $10,000 on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket. Photo: Contributed

NEW wheels for the new year is just what a Pomona woman is planning after winning one of the top prizes of $10,000 on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

Speaking to a Golden Casket official to claim her prize this morning, the Sunshine Coast winner couldn't contain her excitement.

"It's like a dream," she said.

"I started buying $1 Instant Scratch-Its recently as I just had a feeling I was going to win big.

"I feel like the universe has really delivered with this one.

"I'm going to really enjoy Christmas now."

The woman had no hesitation when asked how she might use her instant windfall.

"I'm going to buy a car," she said.

"It will be so handy to get around and not have to use the bus or train.

"Yesterday it was so hot and I thought to myself 'very soon I will have a car to use'.

"It's just so nice."

Pomona News & Casket owner Michelle Young said she was thrilled one of her regular customers had become an instant winner.

"I was just so excited for her," she said.

"She's a regular customer and to give away a top prize to someone like that is heartwarming.

"And to do it just before Christmas - she was stoked."