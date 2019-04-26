Moment the PM was mocked for not skolling a beer

Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny attended the Dawn service in Townsville. Picture: Gary Ramage

CAMPAIGNING for our political leaders was as much about solemn reflection today as it was mixing with the people.

But for Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten, it backfired in different, but equally comical, ways.

Visiting a Townsville pub, the Prime Minister was cheered to skol a beer by an enthusiastic, and well lubricated crowd.

"He's a piss pot through and through," sang the rowdy Anzac Day crowd, including either serving or former Australian Defence Force personnel, before the PM attempted to hush them.

But to the crowd's loud disappointment, he merely sipped his schooner - in stark contrast to his Labor predecessor Bob Hawke, who was legendary for his beer skolling abilities.

"Where's Bob Hawke," one person jeered in reference to the former PM who famously broke a world record when he necked a yard of beer in 11 seconds.

One unnamed man said Mr Morrison's effort was "responsible drinking in tune with today's society" before his friend countered: "It was a disgrace."

Campaigning down south in Victoria, Bill Shorten was mocked for his tie choices as he attended the annual Anzac Day clash between AFL clubs Essendon and Collingwood.

The Opposition Leader's allegiances were in full show as he boldly wore black and white for the Melbourne Cricket Ground Anzac Day clash along with 100,000 fans.

Accompanied by his stepson Rupert, 17, Mr Shorten, a well-known Collingwood fan who had flown from Darwin early today, wore a black and white scarf and tie.

He shook hands with plenty of Magpies fans as he arrived but copped friendly banter from Essendon supporters.

"Wrong tie, Bill" was a common refrain he heard as he worked the crowd although dozens of

Bombers faithful offered him high fives or asked for photographs.

"Good luck on May 18, mate. Just not on Anzac Day," one man said.

Mr Shorten was confident the Magpies would prevail, which they eventually did.

Earlier, Mr Morrison told crowds at Townsville's Anzac Park of his grandfather's reluctance to speak about his experiences serving in World War II.

"His reflections of the war were personal and private and he carried them with him every day," he said.

He paid tribute to grieving families suffering from war deaths.

Mr Shorten spoke at Darwin's dawn service, declaring the greatest legacy of Anzac the "free country we call home".

"We can live our lives because of Australians who gave theirs and because of those who serve us still."

Mr Shorten said the peace Australia enjoyed and the "democracy we vote in" was a testament to those who had served their country.

The leaders had agreed to an Anzac Day truce but each had their eye on the electorates they were visiting.