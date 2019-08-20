Menu
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: Matt Scott of the Cowboys looks on during the round 18 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at 1300SMILES Stadium on July 20, 2019 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Scott hospitalised after suffering stroke

by Chris Honnery
20th Aug 2019 2:14 PM
The immediate playing future of retiring North Queensland legend Matt Scott remains unclear after he suffered a mild stroke on Sunday.

The 34-year-old is in a Brisbane hospital recovering from the incident and a return date back up to Townsville remains unclear.

The club said on Tuesday afternoon that doctors were confident it was unrelated to football and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The Cowboys said they will be providing Scott and his family all possible support.

The Maroons legend managed 36 minutes of game time in the club's 42-6 loss to Newcastle in the Hunter on Saturday afternoon.

With North Queensland out of finals contention in 2019 the front-row enforcer may have played his final game in the NRL.

The Cowboys face Penrith, Canterbury and Melbourne to finish the season.

More to come...

