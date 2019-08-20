Scott hospitalised after suffering stroke
The immediate playing future of retiring North Queensland legend Matt Scott remains unclear after he suffered a mild stroke on Sunday.
The 34-year-old is in a Brisbane hospital recovering from the incident and a return date back up to Townsville remains unclear.
The club said on Tuesday afternoon that doctors were confident it was unrelated to football and he is expected to make a full recovery.
The Cowboys said they will be providing Scott and his family all possible support.
The Maroons legend managed 36 minutes of game time in the club's 42-6 loss to Newcastle in the Hunter on Saturday afternoon.
With North Queensland out of finals contention in 2019 the front-row enforcer may have played his final game in the NRL.
The Cowboys face Penrith, Canterbury and Melbourne to finish the season.
More to come...