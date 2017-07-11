Scott Hoare's incredible progress

IT goes without saying the past seven months have shown just how much resolve Gympie's Scott Hoare has.

After an accident on Coogee Beach in December left him a tetraplegic, he has documented every step of his gruelling physical and mental rehabilitation.

Often writing on his Facebook page Lift With Scott, he has described in vivid detail the dizzying highs and lows with each bit of progress.

"Just yesterday, Angie and I secured the most amazing two-bedroom apartment,” he wrote earlier this month.

"It literally needs no modifications and it is exactly where we need to be.

"This means I can start preparing to end my time in hospital and hopefully, if all goes well, be home within the next month.”

Consultations with his doctor have revealed yet another incredible piece of news.

"I met with the hand surgeon, and my results are perfect, so I've been booked in for a double-triple,” he said.

"This is a triple nerve transfer on both arms, with the possible outcome being functional hand control and strong triceps.”

This would greatly increase Mr Hoare's quality of life and dramatically lessen the amount of care that he requires.

The remarkable progress he's made already coincides with something of a grand homecoming trip at the end of this month.

A fundraiser at the Royal Randwick Racecourse has been set up, billed as Mr Hoare's first day out since his accident and an opportunity to spend it with his family and friends.

All funds raised will be going toward a power-assist device for his manual wheelchair, which would enable him to travel independently.

Mr Hoare previously appeared at an earlier Gympie fundraiser via videolink, thanking the community for the immense and love and support it had shown.

The event, on Saturday, July 22, coincides with the Royal Randwick Raceday from 11.30am to 5.30pm

"I'm so excited for the fundraiser, I feel like I finally have something to celebrate,” Mr Hoare said.

"It will give me a bit of a chance to say thank you for the support and to meet some of those behind the kindest words.”

Tickets and information are on the Australian Turf Club's website.