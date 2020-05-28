Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick. Picture: Anthony Licuria. APL Photography – www.aplphotography.com.au
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick. Picture: Anthony Licuria. APL Photography – www.aplphotography.com.au
Celebrity

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie break up

by Francesca Bacardi
28th May 2020 8:16 AM

It's over for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.

A source confirms to Page Six that the stars have broken up, saying the relationship "ran its course" but that other issues, including Disick's "past traumas" that led him to rehab, contributed to the split.

"Scott had gone back to his old ways," the source said, "and Sofia got fed up".

Disick, 37, and Richie, 21, had been quarantining separately, which also took a toll on their romance.

Scott Disick and Sophia Richie arriving at Sydney International Airport. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Scott Disick and Sophia Richie arriving at Sydney International Airport. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Our source added that Disick's relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian - the mother of Disick's three kids - weighed on Richie.

"Kourtney didn't make it easy for her," the source claimed, "and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long".

Disick and Richie began dating in 2017. They split in 2018 after Disick had allegedly cheated on her, but they got back together.

Disick spent Memorial Day weekend (May 25) celebrating his birthday with Kardashian and their children in Utah. It appeared to be his first major outing since he checked into - and then out of - rehab, where he was seeking help coping with the deaths of his parents.

Reps for Disick and Richie didn't immediately return Page Six's request for comment.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie in 2018. Picture: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie in 2018. Picture: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery

 

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Scott Disick and Sofia Richie break up

More Stories

break up scott disick sofia richie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I fear what will happen to Gympie region if people don’t backburn’

        premium_icon ‘I fear what will happen to Gympie region if people don’t...

        News A former chief fire officer has expressed the importance of backburning and hazard reduction.

        Another council big-wig shown the door

        premium_icon Another council big-wig shown the door

        News Following the election, and resignation of CEO Bernard Smith, another high paid...

        Tradie accused of threatening to kill over unpaid bill

        premium_icon Tradie accused of threatening to kill over unpaid bill

        News Man allegedly threatened to 'put a hole' in woman's head

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones