Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pay packet of TV tradie and incoming national careers ambassador Scott Cam has been revealed. He is being paid $345,000 over 15 months - or $5k a week.
The pay packet of TV tradie and incoming national careers ambassador Scott Cam has been revealed. He is being paid $345,000 over 15 months - or $5k a week.
Politics

ScoMo pays Scott Cam $5k a week to sell tradie jobs

5th Dec 2019 10:30 PM

TV tradie Scott Cam will be paid $345,000 for 15 months of government work, a Senate Committee has heard.

The host of The Block earlier this year inked a deal to become the federal government's national careers ambassador in a bid to get more young people on the tools.

Department of Employment and Skills officials told the hearing on Thursday Mr Cam would be paid $260,000 in this financial year and $85,000 in 2020-21.

Cam's taxpayer-funded role will see him work with the National Careers Institute, alongside government, industry, education providers, career advisors, parents and employers to improve career options.

The Gold Logie winner will highlight how practical and technical training can lead to high-paying jobs.

His appointment was announced by Employment Minister Michaelia Cash in August, but the government would not reveal his pay at the time.

editors picks employment scott cam scott morrison the block trades

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman charged over Gympie stabbing done for drink driving

        premium_icon Woman charged over Gympie stabbing done for drink driving

        News AN ‘OUTRAGEOUSLY high’ alcohol reading, on top of serious painkillers, was not enough to stop this Gympie man going for a drive – to get more drugs.

        UPDATE: Day 15 of Fraser Island fire

        UPDATE: Day 15 of Fraser Island fire

        News QPWS rangers are currently managing the fire

        NAPLAN: How Gympie region’s top school did it

        premium_icon NAPLAN: How Gympie region’s top school did it

        News The principal of Gympie’s best performing school reveals the secret to their...

        5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school ranked

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school ranked

        News The third best performing Year 5 school was St Patrick’s Primary School, in Gympie...