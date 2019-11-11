Scott Cam reveals big Block change

"I'm looking forward to a break. It's been a big one."

That was the first thing The Block host Scott Cam said after wrapping up this year's season of the popular renovation show on Sunday night.

Speaking candidly to news.com.au after Tess and Luke's triumphant win, the always honest Cam revealed the one thing you wouldn't be seeing on the show again.

Throughout the three-month series, Cam reminded viewers of the sheer magnitude of The Oslo - a once rundown, trashy hostel that Channel 9 bought for a reported $10 million.

At first, many thought it was just a way to entice people into watching the show, and while that may have been true, it didn't dismiss how it affected the five teams and the crew.

"We learned that it was too big, and we won't be doing it this big again, I can guarantee it," Cam told news.com.au.

"We always try and go bigger and better but we probably crossed the line.

"It's achievable because it all got done and sold really well. But I think just for the crew and everybody in future, it will still be a big construction and still be big, but it just won't be as big as this."

The Block host Scott Cam has revealed they won’t be doing a building the size of The Oslo again on the show. Picture: Channel 9.

To put it into perspective, The Oslo is double the size of last year's Gatwick overhaul and more than six times the size of the original Block in Bondi back in 2003.

For the five teams, a lack of sleep together with the pressure of time restraints affected them the most, both physically and mentality.

And while Cairns couple Tess and Luke took out the win with their impressive four-bedroom home, it came at a hefty price.

At one point in the show, Tess declared how it was "destroying" her.

"I just want to be left alone. I'm not coping. I'm so sick of it - I can't do this anymore," she said during a tiff with Cam about budget issues at the time.

He said they always tried to go bigger and better ‘but we probably crossed the line’.

"This is literally destoying us. It is. Luke and I f***ing HATE each other, we don't stop fighting. What this is doing to us is not good."

A few weeks ago, during an explosive interview with news.com.au, the couple admitted how their mental health was on the line, particularly after being portrayed as the "lazy" ones.

"It's really sad that we feel like we have to explain ourselves to people who have no idea who we really are. They're judging us based on a show that is completely full of sh*t," Tess said.

Speaking to news.com.au after their win on Sunday night, Tess said mentally "it's still very hard".

The Block 2019 contestants agreed it was a mammoth task that challenged them physically and mentally.

"We're living this life we never thought we would live. We're going through things we never thought we would go through together, and it is a struggle," she said.

"You have your highs and you have your lows. Every day is different, but we're just lucky we have such amazing people around us.

"We know that in the last two weeks of the show the judges eased up on us big time. But it was also because our attitude changed. We were just like, 'Oh, we've got no money, no one's going to give us anymore so heck, we'll just give it a go'."

And that is exactly what they did.

To their shock, they were crowned the Blockheads of 2019 after making the most in profit after their apartment was sold at auction - $630,000 above the $2.90 million reserve. They also pocketed an extra $100,000 for coming first.

Tess and Luke had a tough time on the show, especially after claiming they were portrayed as the ‘lazy’ ones.

But the pair went on to win the show after making a $630,000 profit.



"We have no regrets now being on the show - you know what mate, I said I'll go on that show and Luke said I'll go on that show and I'll do whatever you want to get that result again."

Cam admitted it was a rough journey for the pair and the others teams.

"It's really been a massive Block. It's been really hard for them (Tess and Luke), and we are really happy they made some life-changing money."

Cam said everyone went through bad weeks, but there were always people on hand for couples to talk to.

"It's a rollercoaster. But later in the show, they (Tess and Luke) had a good time. We didn't edit them to look a certain way," Cam told news.com.au

"We just shoot it as we see it and that's what we saw. And now, when I asked Tess and Luke, 'Do you like The Block' … they said, 'We love it, all $730,000 worth'."

FINAL RESULT:

Mitch and Mark - $3.374 million - $384,000 profit

Tess and Luke - $3.620 million - $630,00 profit

Matt and El'ise - $3.450 million - $460,000 profit

Andy and Deb - $2.420 million - $430,000 profit

Jesse and Mel - $3.378 million - $388 profit