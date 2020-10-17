Menu
A 39-year-old Caloundra man will face court next month on two charges of stalking.
Crime

Scorned customer allegedly threatened business owners

lucy rutherford
17th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
A Sunshine Coast man has been charged with stalking for racially vilifying business owners and threatening to damage their business, police allege.

Caloundra police officer-in-charge John Mahony said a 39-year-old Caloundra man was arrested and charged with stalking on Wednesday.

‘Foolish’ burglary: Dad cuts boat free with grinder

Taxi driver’s ‘disgraceful’ move after pub pick-up

Senior Sergeant Mahony said Caloundra police started an investigation on Monday after the local business owners made a complaint.

“Police received a complaint from a local retailer regarding (alleged) threats to damage business premises and racial vilification of the business owners,” he said.

Sen-Sgt Mahony said the man was a previous customer of the business.

The man has been charged with two offences of stalking.

He is expected to appear in Caloundra Magistrates Court on November 1.

