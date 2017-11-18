Scores to settle in day-two of local A-Grade cricket

TOP PERFORMANCE: Colts all-rounder Dean Chandler has been in good form with the bat and ball in his side's game against Murgon.

TOP PERFORMANCE: Colts all-rounder Dean Chandler has been in good form with the bat and ball in his side's game against Murgon. LEEROY TODD

LOCAL cricket has been in full swing with the willow cracking against leather across the region.

The range of local A-Grade two-day games currently under way will resume from stumps after day one, played last week on Saturday, November 11.

In A-grade fixtures, Kingaroy are playing Wests at Kingaroy.

Kingaroy are well on top in this game, having bowled Wests out for 59. Kingaroy are 9/156 in reply.

In games being played at One Mile grounds in Gympie, Colts are playing Murgon and Valleys are up against Harlequins.

Colts are well on top in their game against early season pace setters Murgon.

Batting first Colts made 186. Best scores were from Brad Millard 66, Dean Chandler 47 and Andrew Mallet 30.

Murgon had batted well in previous games, but Colts bowled for an hour before stumps and have Murgon in a difficult position at 4/26.

To cap off a good day, Dean Chandler took 2/16 and Justin Chandler 2/10.

WANT TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL SPORT? CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE TOPIC.

In the other game, Harlequins batted all afternoon against Valleys and made 201.

Best of the bowlers for Valleys was Mason McGlone with 4/48.

The region's top side, The Gympie Gold XI, are up against Caloundra at Roy Henzell Oval.

"Even though they are a young side, we are not going to take them lightly," Gold XI player Tyson Hillcoat said.

"They bowled us all out in the T20 earlier in the year so the focus will be to bat the full 50 overs. I think we we do that, we will post a good total."

The Gympie Gold side had a good win over Maroochydore at Albert Park last week, capped off with a special tribute to Shirl Blackburn, a long-time supporter of the Gold side.

Blackburn turned 80 on Monday and players and umpires joined in to wish her all the best for her significant milestone.