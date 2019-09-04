Scorching temps and bushfire warnings across QLD

A smoke haze from southeast Queensland's bushfires descended on the Gold Coast this morning, blanketing the high rises and making for a spectacular sunrise. Picture: Glenn Hampson

WINTER feels like a distant memory in the first week of Spring, with temperatures set to hit the 30s and bushfire warnings in place over Queensland today.

The maximum temperature is set to hit 33C in Brisbane today, with 31C predicted for the Sunshine Coast, 30C for the Gold Coast, and Ipswich set to hit a scorching 35C.

Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman Jess Gardner said today's predicted maximums are well above average for this time of year.

"The average temperature for September in Brisbane is 25-26C, and it's still very early," she said.

"The dry conditions are allowing the daytime temperatures to be warmer than average, and we've got south-westerly winds bringing dry and warm air over Queensland."

The hot, dry conditions have also prompted severe bushfire warnings in the Darling Downs, Granite Belt and Southeast Coast areas for the rest of the week, with bushfire conditions set to peak on Friday.

"There's a cool change moving across the southeast during Friday and ahead of the change the winds are turning north-westerly," she said.

"That's what's giving us severe fire danger on Friday."

However, with the change will come some relief from the heat, with maximum temperatures set to drop closer to the mid 20s over the weekend.