Scorchers game plans put to test

CRICKET: Sunshine Coast Scorchers are taking aim at cracking into the top four.

CRICKET: Sunshine Coast Scorchers are taking aim at cracking into the top four. Patrick Woods

CRICKET: The Sunshine Coast Scorchers' versatility at the crease will be put to the test this week, with the outfit in the midst of an intense multi-format changeover.

The Scorchers, who feature Gympie products Peter Dein and Brendan Mahaffey, as well as Murgon's Jared Sippel, will take on Souths at Norman Gray Oval for a one-day clash today.

They will back that up with two away T20 matches against Valley and Redlands tomorrow.

Coming off a two-day clash last week, the Coast has certainly had its fair share of cricket action.

Coach Ashley Holznagel said it was a challenging issue to juggle but had full confidence in his squad.

"Within the space of nine days we're going to have played a two-dayer, a one-dayer and a T20,” he said.

"So three formats is, as a coach, a pretty big challenge to get the mix right.

"It's a big challenge for our boys (too) with the mindsets, the game plans and obviously being able to execute whichever discipline they're playing.”

Sunshine Coast Scorchers batsman and Gympie product Peter Dein. Warren Lynam

The Scorchers currently sit in fifth spot on the 12-team ladder for the limited overs format of competition heading into the last regular fixture today.

Holznagel believed the squad would need more than just a win to slip into the top four, and ultimately one-day finals fixtures.

"If we get the opportunity to get a bonus point we'll have to back ourselves to have a go at it,” he said.

"I've been quite comfortable with the way we've been playing our one-dayers this year.

"We've won three out of five, which is a really big improvement for the club i the shorter format.”

The Scorchers made the grand final for the T20 format last year, and Holznagel looked to continue that success this season.

"We do enjoy the format but it's going to come down to execution and who wins the clutch moments of the games,” he said.

The T20 fixtures will garner extra significance this year with the Scorchers donning tribute jerseys in honour of their region.

The Sunshine Coast Scorchers will wear a special jersey emblazoned with the region's local cricket club colours during the T20 fixtures. Contributed

The new shirts are emblazoned with different coloured Vs on the chest to represent the region's local cricket clubs.

"It's very important because as a club we (Scorchers) are representative of the Sunshine Coast area,” Holznagel said.

"That's what makes up us as an association so I think it's very important that the whole community realises this is a pathway through to play for the Bulls.”