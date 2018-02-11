Scorcher: Today's mercury to soar past February average

SEQUELS are often worse, and day two of our hot weekend is no different with the region to swelter through temperatures almost six degrees hotter than yesterday.

A maximum of 39 is expected to be reached today, well above yesterday's peak of 33.3 degrees and almost nine degrees above the February average.

The weather has already had an effect with popular sport hangout Skatezone closed today due to the "extreme heat”.

And there's not much relief around the corner either, with temperatures only predicted to drop by a degree or two over the next few days to 35 on Wednesday before jumping back up to 37 on Thursday.

The first real break will not arrive until Saturday when the mercury should stop its climb at 31 degrees.

For those who hope to at least sleep the heat off even more bad news awaits, with night-time temperatures over the next week to hover about three degrees above the February average of 19.6,

Every cloud has a silver lining, though, and this week it is that people who claim it has been hotter before are in fact right.

Neither today's maximum or any of the night-time temperatures will break the records for February, which stand at 41.1 degrees in the day (on February 12, 2017) and 25.6 at night (on February 9, 2005).

The heat also means there is a chance of storms on the horizon, which according to a Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said the "best chance” of them developing was on tomorrow and Tuesday.

Of course, with heat comes dry conditions which also posed a serious risk in Queensland's south-east regions.

"Be wary of the fire dangers, that will be a key thing,” she said.