SCORCHER: Gympie in for extreme heat over next four days

Gympie is in for a scorching four days ahead. What are your plans to beat the heat? Picture: Alex Coppel.

A STAGGERING top of 36C today is just the beginning of four-day extreme weather stretch bearing down on the Gympie region.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded the Gold City at 32.6C as of 1:30pm, on the way to the expected top of 36C.

The weather bureau predicts temperatures will reach 36C again tomorrow, followed by tops of 35C and 37C on Tuesday.

The stifling stretch still won’t come close to the highest November day ever recorded for Gympie, which was 42.2C in 2014 according to Weatherzone.

The chance of any rain for the rest of the day sits at a lowly 20 per cent, and doesn’t get any higher until Tuesday, with a 40 per cent chance of falls between 0 and 1mm.

The fire danger remains very high for today, according to the BoM.

GYMPIE FORECAST – COURTESY OF BoM

Sunday – Min 19C, Max 36C

Hot and sunny. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Monday – Min 19C, Max 35C

Cloud clearing. Light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

Tuesday – Min 19C, Max 37C

Hot. Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

Wednesday – Min 18C, Max 28C

Cloudy. Slight (30%) chance of a shower, most likely during the morning. Light winds becoming south-easterly 20 to 25 km/h during the morning.