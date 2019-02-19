Cheapest fare ever: Scoot launches $299 flights to Europe

You can now fly from Australia to Europe for under $300. Seriously.

Just when you thought you'd missed out on a cheap flight to Europe this year, along comes a deal so jaw-dropping it changes everything.

Scoot has just launched its "Deal of the Decade" sale, including flights from Australia to Europe from $299 - as cheap as we've ever seen.

The $299 fares will get you to from Perth to Athens, and are only available for select dates between now and May.

Fares from east coast Australia - Gold Coast, Sydney or Melbourne - start from $309.

That's the lowest advertised sale price since Scoot launched the Athens route in 2017. During its initial launch sale, Scoot was selling the Athens route from $369 from Perth and $419 from the east coast, and prices have gone progressively lower with each Scoot sale since. However, this is the first time it's dropped below $300.

While Athens is the standout fare, Scoot is also spruiking deals across its network, including flights from $119 to Singapore. As the airline puts it, that's "cheaper than dinner for two and a bottle of wine".

Japan fares start from $209, Thailand from $149, Vietnam from $159, Bali from $149 and Hong Kong from $189. All flights are via Singapore.

Sale fares don't include checked luggage or food, but do include up to 10kg carry-on luggage.

The Deal of the Decade sale is on until 2.59am (AEDT) Friday, February 28.

Santorini here we come! Aussies can now get to Greece for $299.

SCOOT DEAL OF THE DECADE SALE FARES:

Perth to Singapore - from $119 one way

Gold Coast to Singapore - from $139 one way

Melbourne to Singapore - from $159 one way

Sydney to Singapore - from $159 one way

Perth to Athens - from $299 one way

Gold Coast to Athens - from $309 one way

Sydney to Athens - from $309 one way

Melbourne to Athens - from $309 one way

Perth to Tokyo/Osaka - from $209 one way

Gold Coast to Tokyo/Osaka - from $219 one way

Sydney to Tokyo/Osaka - from $219 one way

Melbourne to Tokyo/Osaka - from $219 one way

Perth to Bangkok / Phuket / Krabi - from $149 one way

Perth to Bali - from $149 one way

Perth to Ho Chi Minh City - from $159 one way

Perth to Hong Kong - from $189 one way

For details or to book see flyscoot.com

