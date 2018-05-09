ScoMo's special mention of the 'notorious' Gympie road
TREASURER Scott Morrisson announced the $800,000 million "Notorious Section D" Bruce Hwy funding in his budget speech last night (see video).
READ MORE: Money not enough to end Bruce blame game
CLICK HERE: Bruce Hwy deaths prompt 8000 calls for tougher penalties
HORRIFIC: Sex assault accused killed by truck on Bruce Hwy near Gympie
Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien who, together with The Gympie Times, lobbied Canberra strongly to get the money released five years ahead of schedule, said today the Treasurer's words endorsed the strong stand taken by himself and this publication.
"(Mr Morrisson's) description not only speaks to the tragedy wreaked on our community by this road but also the effectiveness of our campaign," Mr O'Brien said.
"It's because of the campaign that the message was heard at the highest levels.
"The campaign relayed more than just statistics, so often placed on the desk of the PM, Treasurer and Minister for Transport.
"For a moment of time long enough to count, the campaign actually placed the feelings of our community in the heart and mind of those able to call an end to the tragedy."