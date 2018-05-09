Menu
Accident corner of Bruce highway and Wide Bay highway. A WOMAN, 89, has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in an induced coma, after being cut from a crashed vehicle at Bells Bridge this morning. Renee Albrecht
ScoMo's special mention of the 'notorious' Gympie road

Shelley Strachan
by
9th May 2018 10:50 AM
TREASURER Scott Morrisson announced the $800,000 million "Notorious Section D" Bruce Hwy funding in his budget speech last night (see video).

Keith Pitt, Deputy PM Michael McCormack, Shelley Strachan and Llew O'Brien celebrate $800 million funding for Section D.
Keith Pitt, Deputy PM Michael McCormack, Shelley Strachan and Llew O'Brien celebrate $800 million funding for Section D. Scott Kovacevic

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien who, together with The Gympie Times, lobbied Canberra strongly to get the money released five years ahead of schedule, said today the Treasurer's words endorsed the strong stand taken by himself and this publication.

 

Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro.
Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro. Alistair Brightman

"(Mr Morrisson's) description not only speaks to the tragedy wreaked on our community by this road but also the effectiveness of our campaign," Mr O'Brien said.

 

Bruce Highway Upgrade (Cooroy to Curra) project overview: map 13
Bruce Highway Upgrade (Cooroy to Curra) project overview: map 13 Department of Transport and Main

"It's because of the campaign that the message was heard at the highest levels.

"The campaign relayed more than just statistics, so often placed on the desk of the PM, Treasurer and Minister for Transport.

 

Bruce Highway Upgrade (Cooroy to Curra) project overview: map 15
Bruce Highway Upgrade (Cooroy to Curra) project overview: map 15 Department of Transport and Main

"For a moment of time long enough to count, the campaign actually placed the feelings of our community in the heart and mind of those able to call an end to the tragedy."

 

Bruce Highway Upgrade (Cooroy to Curra) project overview: map 20
Bruce Highway Upgrade (Cooroy to Curra) project overview: map 20 Department of Transport and Main
