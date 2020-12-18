Morrison's new team after cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced his cabinet reshuffle this afternoon which included the controversial promotion of a Minister.

Alan Tudge, whose affair with a female staffer was aired on Four Corners last month, has been elevated to Education and Youth Minister.

The Prime Minister defended his decision on Friday saying the former Urban Infrastructure Minister spent the past year juggling that, the immigration portfolio, and the issues raised in the ABC report.

"What has impressed me about Alan is he's dealt with these issues honestly," Mr Morrison said.

"They relate to things that happened some years ago … and for them to be now re-presented at this time as if they're fresh revelations, or anything that go to his current conduct, I think, would be very unfair.

"He's accepted responsibility for his own personal conduct."

Mr Morrison rejected claims the new role was a step up for Mr Tudge saying it was a "reassignment of portfolio".

Liberal MP Luke Howarth will support Mr Tudge and Employment Minister Michaelia Cash in a new assistant ministry position.

Simon Birmingham was sworn in as Finance Minister in October. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

The reshuffle was prompted by the resignation of former finance Minister Mathias Cormann, who was in October succeeded by Simon Birmingham.

Education Minister Dan Tehan will now follow in the footsteps of Senator Birmingham and take on the trade portfolio.

Mr Tehan was previously a trade Adviser in the Howard Government from 2002 to 2005, and will now be tasked with tackling the fallout with Australia's largest trading partner, China.

The aged care portfolio and the government's response to the royal commission will also brought into cabinet under the responsibility of Health Minister Greg Hunt, while

current Minister Richard Colbeck will retain aged care services and sport.

Other changes include Communications Minister Paul Fletcher taking on the urban infrastructure portfolio.

Alex Hawke will become the new immigration Minister, taking over from David Coleman, who was on extended personal leave.

Mr Coleman will, instead, become the assistant Minister to the prime minister for mental health and suicide prevention.

Scott Morrison’s cabinet has had a few changes since he became prime minister in 2018. Picture: Gary Ramage. Picture Gary Ramage

Jane Hume will also join the ministry and take on expanded responsibilities as Minister superannuation, financial services and the digital economy.

Michael Sukkar will also take on the title of Minister housing, homelessness, social and community housing.

Zed Seselja will become the Minister international development and the Pacific, which Mr Morrison said would be important part of Australia's with our vaccine strategy in 2021.

Jonathon Duniam will become assistant Minister industry development to further drive Australia's pursuit of new economic opportunities in a post-COVID economy.

Veteran Andrew Hastie will also enter the executive as the assistant Minister defence, alongside Amanda Stoker who will become assistant Minister to the Attorney-General.

Ben Morton will continue in his role as Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister and Cabinet and will add responsibilities as Assistant Minister Electoral Matters.

The cabinet will remain at 22 ministers despite the departure of Senator Cormann, who is now angling to lead the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

No changes were made to the Nationals in the ministry which Mr Morrison said maintained its record representation of women in cabinet.

Originally published as ScoMo's new team after cabinet reshuffle