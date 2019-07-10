Menu
Politics

Scomo’s Hillsong love message

10th Jul 2019 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended the opening night of the Hillsong Conference at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena last night, telling the country's largest annual Christian gathering that what Australia really needed was "more love".

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison with his wife Jenny at the Horizon Church in Sutherland. Picture Gary Ramage
The PM told the 21,000 delegates he and wife Jenny had been attending Hillsong Conference for many years.

"My job is the same as yours: love God, love people. We've all got the same job," he said.

The PM went on to pray for "some very important things": veterans doing it tough; young people at risk of suicide; those facing the challenges of middle-age; remote indigenous communities; people with disabilities; and for rain that would break the drought.

Morrison attends Horizon Church, which used to be called 'Shire Live' - a church founded by a former pastor at Hillsong. In 2008, Mr Morrison did pay tribute to Pastor Brian Houston when delivering his maiden speech in Australian Federal Parliament.

Hillsong Conference 2019 at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park, 9th July 2019. Picture by Damian Shaw
"Growing up in a Christian home, I made a commitment to my faith at an early age and have been greatly assisted by the pastoral work of many dedicated church leaders, in particular the Reverend Ray Green and pastors Brian Houston and Leigh Coleman," Morrison said at the time.

Mr Morrison isn't the first politician to attend Hillsong Conference. In 2005, NSW Premier Bob Carr addressed the annual gathering.

