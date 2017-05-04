Schubert sealed career in Gympie

SECOND HOME: The Voice's Brooke Schubert said Gympie is always close at heart.

TEN YEARS old and playing Boys in Boots on the Muster Main Stage, Brooke Schubert's career is rooted in Gympie.

Selected by Seal in this year's series of The Voice, the Moranbah singer said she might live elsewhere but the region is always close to heart.

"Gympie's always been my second home and we're there all the time to see the family,” she said.

"I consider myself a local because my kids are spending as much time there now as when I was younger.”

Moving around a lot as a child, the former Dagun State School and Gympie Central State School student said Gympie was often the best base for her family.

With music in her family's blood - with her aunt Karyn De Vere an opera singer and her mother Susyn Hoolihan also gigged - Ms Schubert said there was "never a question” she was going to be a singer.

Karyn De Vere. Contributed

The 1996 Muster was her first time singing on stage, but while following a performance by iconic Australian country singer Slim Dusty sounds daunting she said she felt at home.

"I felt like I was singing at home, because all the family was there and everyone in the audience I knew.”

As winner of both the junior and senior talent competitions, she said she would not be doing what she loves without the event.

"It's because of the Muster I've gone on and had a career and I've been able to do the things that I've done.”

Spending a lot of school holidays in the region, she said there was another event which was never to be missed in the region.

Brooke Schubert is looking forward to the next challenge on The Voice.

"The Gympie Show was always the biggest thing to go to,” she said.

"It was always really important for us to go to that.”

Having played around the region, including in last year's Muster, she said she never had any grand ideas about what her appearance on The Voice would be like.

"My goal was to get to the stage of singing in front of Australia, and to four chairs,” she said. "But I never entertained the thought that I would even turn a chair.”

She said being a part of Seal's team on the show was extra surreal, growing up with Kiss From A Rose storming the airwaves.

"Music had always been a round the house and I remember watching Rage and that song coming on,” she said. "His stage presence is so overwhelming and that's something I'd like to bring into my music.”

She also wanted to thank her friends and family for their support. "It's been a really long road and these guys have been there since 1996, so it's pretty incredible.”