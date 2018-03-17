Schools stand united against bullies

NO WAY, BULLIES: Gympie West's Romy Whittaker, Lori McPherson, Jillian Hourigan, Chloe Bermingham, Lucas Perry and Michael Hobson.

SCHOOLS across the Gympie region have emphasised their opposition to all forms of schoolyard harassment throughout the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

The National Day of Action serves as the leading anti-bullying event for schools all over Australia, encouraging students to imagine a world without bullying and share their own ideas.

Education Minister Grace Grace said it was expected more than 1200 Queensland schools and 570,000 Queensland students will take part.

"Queensland has been leading the way for the nation in the fight against bullying over the past 15 years," Ms Grace said.

"Schools across the state have zero tolerance to bullying and are already actively engaged in working towards this goal."

Gympie West State School principal Michael Hobson said their school, "like all Queensland schools", treats the bullying issue "very seriously".

"This school wholeheartedly endorses the National Day of Action to promote awareness that bullying and violence are never OK," he said.

"Everyone has a right to feel safe at school, and outside the school grounds as well.

"The National Day of Action is a great way of drawing attention to the issue, and bringing our school community together to help find workable solutions."

Mr Hobson said having students directly involved in addressing the issue was a "critical part of the solution".

James Nash State High School Principal Jackson Dodd and Gympie State High School Principal Anthony Lanskey said student health and wellbeing was their "number one priority" in a joint statement.

"We are committed to ensuring that schools are safe and supportive places to learn."

"During the day our students undertake an explicit lesson regarding bullying followed by a bullying survey to assist the school to focus our actions on the areas of greatest need."

Another 708 schools had since joined the 706 schools already registered as official NDA participants in late February.