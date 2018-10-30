Schools overloaded with tokenistic, activist agendas: MP

PERRETT: As governments we should focus on reasonable expectations and the rights tools and conditions to allow everyone to achieve their potential. The excuse that more money is the answer is simplistic and serves other agendas.

PERRETT: As governments we should focus on reasonable expectations and the rights tools and conditions to allow everyone to achieve their potential. The excuse that more money is the answer is simplistic and serves other agendas. FatCamera

THE jacarandas are blooming and signalling the end of the school year.

School award nights have started, valedictory and end of year celebrations are booked, and university exams are here.

World Teachers Day last Friday was a timely reminder of the importance that educators have in helping to form young minds.

Teaching is not only a job, a qualification, or a profession - it is a vocation which entrusts our teachers with enormous power.

They have the power to instil lifelong lessons into impressionable young minds that absorb everything, the good and bad, around them.

PERRETT: As governments we should focus on reasonable expectations and the rights tools and conditions to allow everyone to achieve their potential. The excuse that more money is the answer is simplistic and serves other agendas. skynesher

Most parents expect their children to read, write, understand maths and have set of basic life skills when they finish school. Armed with these tools as polite and respectful young adults the world is their oyster.

As governments we should focus on reasonable expectations and the rights tools and conditions to allow everyone to achieve their potential. The excuse that more money is the answer is simplistic and serves other agendas.

Curriculums should not be overloaded with tokenistic or activist agendas. The priorities are just skewed. This obsession with taking up school time teaching everything other than the 3Rs has seen practical lessons such as swimming be pushed out.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett. Philippe Coquerand

Common sense is what is missing when we realise that another cohort of Year 12 students will graduate in a few weeks.

The State Government has still not signed a lease of its empty, unwanted, deteriorating building at the Gympie TAFE. It is unreasonable and wasteful.

A lease would help the University of the Sunshine Coast increase courses on offer and the number of students who can study locally.

How hard does the governments have to make it?

It's time the government also got back to the basics and made decisions which are full of common sense and reasonableness.