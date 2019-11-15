School’s Out: Gympie students among 2000 graduates

YEEHAR SCHOOL'S OUT: Year 12 students at St Patrick's College celebrated their graduation today surrounded by family and friends.

MORE THAN 38,000 Year 12 students from across Queensland graduated today with close to 2000 students from 35 schools in the Wide Bay region farewelling their friends and teachers and focusing on the next stage of their journey.

Year 12 student at St Patrick’s College Grace Barrett said she won’t be doing the traditional schoolies of going to Surfers Paradise but will be going to New Zealand at the end of the month.

GRADUATED: Grace Barrett, Camille Britten, Brooke Bambling and back row Connor Galy.

“I’m going through a company which supplies schoolies alternatives and it’s drug and alcohol free,” she said.

“I’m flying to New Zealand for the week and the whole thing is called ‘thrill out’ so it’s just a whole bunch of adrenaline like white-water rafting.”

Grace will be leaving on November 30 until December 6.

“I’d like to get a job which hopefully has a certificate so I can further my career,” she said.

The 2019 Class of Year 12s is a smaller group than normal, according to independent Schools Queensland Executive Director David Robertson.

“In total there are about 38,000 Year 12s this year, which is about 12,000 less than the average number in Year 12. This smaller number is the result of Queensland’s school starting age changing in 2007 when the full-time Prep year was introduced by the Queensland Government,” Mr Robertson said.

Grace’s friends Camille Britten and Brooke Bambling won’t be going to schoolies but will still celebrate their success.

“I’m planning on becoming a high school music and drama teacher and have applied to study at the University of Sunshine Coast,” Camille said.

Camille said she was excited, yet a tad nervous for what the future holds now since school is over.

Brooke said she might have a few friends up at her farm in Kilkivan.

“I want to work part-time as an assistant nurse and study nursing down the coast,’ she said.