LIST: All the schools closed due to bushfires
More schools may be added to this list as fires are continuing to burn
NSW Department of Education schools have confirmed the following schools will not be operating on Monday, 11 November due to bushfire conditions.
Principals of these schools are currently informing parents, carers and staff that these schools will not be operational.
If any parent, carer or staff member is in doubt about operational status of their school, they should not put themselves at risk by travelling there tomorrow.
The NSW Department of Education will continue monitoring the situation and will update this list in consultation with the Rural Fire Service.
Go here to see the latest update.
Schools closed:
- Barkers Vale Public School
- Baryulgil Public School
- Beechwood Public School
- Bellbrook Public School
- Ben Lomond Public School
- Bobin Public School
- Cape Byron Steiner School closed tomorrow (Tuesday)
- Cascade Environmental Education Centre
- Coffee Camp Public School
- Coolongolook Public School
- Coopernook Public School
- Coutts Crossing Public School
- Deepwater Public School
- Dundurrabin Public School
- Elands Public School
- Emmaville Central School
- Hallidays Point Public School
- Hannam Vale Public School
- Harrington Public School
- Heron's Creek Public School
- Huntington Public School
- Johns River Public School
- Lansdowne Public School
- Long Flat Public School
- Lowanna Public School
- Manning Gardens Public School
- Mingoola Public School
- Mitchells Island Public School
- Moorland Public School
- Mount George Public School
- Nabiac Public School
- Nana Glen Public School
- Nimbin Central School
- Nymboida Public School
- Old Bar Public School
- Oxley Island Public School
- Pacific Palms Public School
- Rainbow Ridge School
- Rollands Plains Upper Public School
- Telegraph Point Public School
- Tinonee Public School
- The Channon Public School
- Tuntable Creek Public School
- Tuntable Falls Community College
- Upper Lansdowne Public School
- Willawarrin Public School
- Wingham Brush Public School
- Wingham Public School
- Wytaliba Public School
- Yarrowitch Public School