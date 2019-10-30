Menu
Schoolies
Schoolies set to scrap Tinder deal

by Greg Stolz
30th Oct 2019 12:29 PM
SCHOOLIES organisers are set to pull the pin on a controversial partnership with adults-only dating app Tinder.

The Courier-Mail revealed the partnership earlier this week after an angry Brisbane mum raised concerns.

Libby Marshall, whose All Hallows' School student daughter is attending Schoolies at Surfers Paradise next month, said the partnership was "appalling".

Concerned Brisbane mother Libby Marshall.
Ms Marshall said she was "absolutely flabbergasted" that Schoolies organisers were encouraging 'impressionable and vulnerable' teens to hook up on Tinder.

"I'm just appalled," she said.

"Tinder is one of the most appalling apps around - it ruins mature age people let alone impressionable and vulnerable teenagers.

"It's planting the seed that spontaneous, casual sex with anyone is okay and I think it's completely the wrong message to be sending to our kids.

"It makes me sick in the stomach to think Schoolies is officially sanctioning this sort of thinking."

Sources say the Tinder deal is set to be scrapped.

