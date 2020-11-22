Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Part of Noosa Main Beach was closed on Sunday morning for a clean up after Saturday night's schoolies celebrations.
Part of Noosa Main Beach was closed on Sunday morning for a clean up after Saturday night's schoolies celebrations.
News

Schoolies in Noosa: Beach closed after night one festivities

Tegan Annett
22nd Nov 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Part of Noosa Main Beach was closed on Sunday morning to clean up broken glass and other rubbish following the first night of schoolies celebrations.

With official Gold Coast schoolies festivities cancelled due to COVID-19, it's estimated thousands of graduates have arrived at Noosa to celebrate the end of their secondary schooling.

Noosa Council said part of the beach was cordoned off on Sunday morning following a schoolies gathering on Saturday night.

Young man charged after police officer punched in face

Noosa Nippers was also cancelled this morning. 

"Surf lifesavers have managed to open a small area for beach goers," they said.

"Our staff are working hard to clear the rubbish and hope to have Main Beach open later this morning.

"Please follow surf lifesavers directions if heading down to the beach today."

Part of Noosa Main Beach was closed on Sunday morning for a clean up after Saturday night's schoolies celebrations.
Part of Noosa Main Beach was closed on Sunday morning for a clean up after Saturday night's schoolies celebrations.

More Stories

noosa council noosa main beach schoolies 2020
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GYMPIE WEATHER: More scorchers, possible storms on the way

        Premium Content GYMPIE WEATHER: More scorchers, possible storms on the way

        News Another mini-heatwave set to sweep the region on Monday.

        Police warn Cooloola schoolies: ‘Don’t become a tragedy’

        Premium Content Police warn Cooloola schoolies: ‘Don’t become a tragedy’

        News Land and water patrols from Inskip Point to Rainbow Beach right down to Teewah...

        MEGA GALLERY: 165 stunning photos from Gympie‘s 2020 formals

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 165 stunning photos from Gympie‘s 2020 formals

        News Take a look at every single beautiful photo capturing the moments Gympie region...

        Man in hospital after car slams into tree at Cedar Pocket

        Premium Content Man in hospital after car slams into tree at Cedar Pocket

        News The crash occurred on McNeil Rd and East Deep Creek Rd just after 9pm.